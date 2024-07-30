KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver hospitalized after Waterloo crash

    Enova crews work to restore power to a Waterloo neighbourhood on July 30, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) Enova crews work to restore power to a Waterloo neighbourhood on July 30, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    One driver was taken to hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in Waterloo.

    Brian Boutot said he witnessed the collision at Erbsville Road and Royal Beech Drive.

    He pulled up to the stop sign just before 8 a.m. and was waiting to turn left, when he spotted a vehicle headed his way.

    “I heard a horn, turned to my right, saw a vehicle come through. The bus shelter, it exploded,” Boutot recalled. “He took out the telephone poll and then smashed into the [vehicle] behind me.”

    Boutot said he went over to check on the driver and he appeared to be suffering from a medical episode.

    Waterloo Regional Police confirmed that one person had non-life-threatening injuries.

    Boutot is thankful that no one else was hurt.

    “Luckily there was nobody in that shelter,” he said.

    Police are asking anyone else who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video to give them a call at 519-570-9777, ext. 6399, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

