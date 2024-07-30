Kitchener archer wins shoot-off match at Olympic Games

Eric Peters came very close to losing his first match at Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Kitchener, Ont. archer faced off against India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara in a round of 32 at Les Invalides on Tuesday.

In his final shot, Bommadevara got nine points which forced a shoot-off between the two athletes.

Both Peters and Bommadevara then hit a 10, but the win was awarded to Peters as his arrow was closest to the centre.

The final score was 6-5.

Peters, 27, was the fifth-ranked archer in the world going into the 2024 Olympic Games.

He’s also one of only two Canadians representing Canada in the sport.