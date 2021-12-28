Vegetable processing plant catches fire in West Perth

WEST PERTH -

Multiple crews and tankers were called to a fire at a vegetable processing plant north of Mitchell on Tuesday.

Perth East Fire Department investigator James Marshall told CTV News emergency responders were called to the address on Line 39 around 7 a.m. and the fire continued to burn into the afternoon.

Marshall said the second floor and one of the sides of the plant were fully engulfed and five to six fire departments were on scene to keep the blaze from spreading to the a large addition attached to the back of the structure.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. More information will be given when available.