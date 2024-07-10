UW researcher creates AI-assisted technology to detect bone fractures
A University of Waterloo (UW) engineer help create AI-assisted technology to improve how doctors detect a bone fracture.
Omar Ramahi, a professor in the department of electrical and computer engineering, is the lead researcher on the project and claims it could be a breakthrough for the medical industry.
He’s created a tool that can detect bone fractures without using radiation.
“Early diagnosis will allow doctors to assess what is needed to fix,” Ramahi said.
It can take time for a patient to get an x-ray, CT or MRI. The equipment is not readily available in ambulances or primary care centres. Patients often have to wait for an x-ray or scan at the hospital.
Ramahi said his idea creates a more portable and cost-effective alternative to what currently exists.
Ramahi uses a cow bone for the research. He pairs inexpensive wireless communication antennas with artificial intelligence. Two antennas are placed on opposite sides of the suspected fracture site. One antenna transmits low-frequency microwaves through the bone to the other. A deep neural network AI model, trained on extensive datasets of human body parts and bone fracture types, then analyzes the data.
“So it's basically information rather than an image or an impression,” Ramahi said.
Another benefit to the tool is interpretation. Conventional medical imaging methods require expert interpretation, but this system could provide a preliminary fracture diagnosis in emergencies and avoids using radiation.
“The energy is much less than what we use in our cell phone. So it's a very benign, non-invasive, non-ionizing, non-harmful,” Ramahi said.
The system is still in the lab phase, but portability is the key. The researchers hope to develop a portable device, like a cuff that wraps around the injured area, and one day get the technology in the hands of medical professionals.
“We can come up with a prototype within a year to 18 months, because the system is really simple,” Ramahi said.
Ramahi said it could be used in all kinds of medical fields, like paramedics, elite athletic team doctors, nursing homes and emergency room patients.
Ramahi said it's not meant to replace medical imaging, but instead assist medical professionals. He said it could be used in all kinds of fields, from paramedics to elite athletic teams, or nursing homes and emergency room patients.
“Anything that has 100 per cent prediction never exists in the biomedical world. But if we can have something that can compete with whatever is available at much lower cost, I think we are making good progress,” Ramahi said.
According to the University of Waterloo, the system was developed in collaboration with an international research team. It is believed to be the first system to use AI with microwaves to detect bone fractures without using imaging techniques.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to announce plan to reach NATO target, spend 2% of GDP on defence: sources
After facing months of pressure, senior government sources tell CTV News that Canada will unveil its plan on Thursday on how to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence.
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
Coolers seized from Vancouver encampment during heat wave
Rangers seized two coolers from a person living in a tent in Vancouver's CRAB Park Tuesday as a heat wave scorched the city, the park board has confirmed.
Frank Stronach's granddaughter seeks company docs related to misconduct allegations
The granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is asking an Ontario court to order the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Video shows police officer taking firefighter's hose, spraying people in East Vancouver
The Vancouver Police Department is defending the actions of an officer who was recorded taking a firefighter's water hose and spraying two people in the head on Canada Day.
Actor George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, asks president to leave race
Movie star and lifelong Democrat George Clooney added his voice to calls for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race on Wednesday, just weeks after headlining a fundraiser that brought in a record single-night haul for the president's reelection campaign.
Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special
Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.
Costco to increase annual membership fee to $65 this September
Costco is increasing its annual membership fees in Canada and the U.S. this fall to $65.
Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say
A family of three was killed in a tragic head-on collision with a tractor trailer in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week, authorities have confirmed. The deceased are two adults and an infant.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.