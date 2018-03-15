

CTV Kitchener





A new agreement will see the University of Waterloo work with two Chinese institutions to move connected and autonomous vehicle technology forward.

The university says it has signed an agreement to work with the Qingdao Academy of Intelligent Industries and the State Key Laboratory for Management and Control of Complex Systems.

The three institutions will work together to create a shared research centre, to have faculty and graduate students move back and forth on exchange, and to potentially allow Chinese startup companies to expand into Canada.

All three organizations expect to pursue private-sector partners to help carry out the work. Waterloo will spend $4 million to build a new autonomous lab this year, and is seeking further funding from governments. The Chinese institutions have committed to providing up to $1 million per year for five years.