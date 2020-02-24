KITCHENER -- The sunny and mild winter weather may soon be coming to an end in the Waterloo-Wellington area.

Environment Canada is expecting a winter storm from a Texas low to move into Southwestern Ontario on Wednesday morning.

The agency says a total of 10-25 cm is possible for Waterloo Region and Wellington County throughout the day and into Thursday morning.

Motorists should be prepared for poor winter driving conditions and low visibility due to heavy snow.

Environmental Canada adds that the snow will likely head through the Golden Horseshoe before going northeast and reaching the Quebec border by late Wednesday afternoon.

The Waterloo-Wellington area had been seeing temperatures above the freezing mark and plenty of sunshine for the past few days.