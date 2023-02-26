Up and coming Black performers take stage in Kitchener

Some of the performers of tomorrow were showing off their skills at the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts Saturday evening.

The live Legacy Showcase returned to the stage in downtown Kitchener and gave up and coming Black performers a chance to shine.

The young participants auditioned, were paired up with mentors in the community, and worked together for about eight weeks leading up to the show.

The community collective known as the Freedom Marching Project revived the talent showcase that was first introduced in the early 1990's.

"Legacy was happening when I was a kid, but this was the first reboot of the showcase and our version of what the elders gave us when we were growing up," said Rufus John, founder of the Freedom Marching Project. "To see all the different generations come together as a unit to pass the baton and celebrate what was, what I have contributed, and celebrate what these youth are going to bring to the community, I can't wait to see."

The goal of the showcase is to create a supportive environment for young people to share their cultural heritage with confidence.