University of Waterloo expecting to return to pre-pandemic levels of classes in 2022
With vaccination rates on the rise, the University of Waterloo is confident they can return to a more “normal” school term at the start of next year.
In a Monday morning statement, the school says they believe they’ll be able to go back to pre-pandemic levels of in person instruction starting in the winter 2022 term.
“Though none of us can predict exactly how the pandemic will change over the months to January, we know that vaccination is the key to getting to a post-pandemic experience of teaching and learning,” the statement reads in part.
According to officials, 95 per cent of more than the 30,000 people on their campuses who have disclosed their vaccine status are fully vaccinated, with a significant portion of the saying they have already had one dose and will be fully vaccinated by the Oct. 17 deadline.
While in-person learning has been expanded for the fall term at UW, safety measures have been put in place.
The school says that many international students still continue to face barriers getting into Canada and will be working with government partners before the winter term begins.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
Florida search for Gabby Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie suspended
The search was suspended Monday in a Florida nature preserve for a man police say is a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend Gabriel 'Gabby' Petito, whose body authorities believe was discovered at a Wyoming national park the couple visited.
Race remains very close between Liberals and Conservatives on eve of 44th federal election: Nanos
On the eve of the 44th federal election, the race between the Liberals and Conservatives remains very close, while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau maintains a slight advantage over Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole when it comes to preferred prime minister.
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her child to fly internationally unsupervised
An Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her 11-year-old son to board an international flight without supervision and fly home alone.
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
Pattie-Lovett Reid: Advice for investors navigating markets on edge
On CTVNews.ca, chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid shares her take on how investors can best react to a market pullback.
UN chief warns China, U.S. to avoid new Cold War
Warning of a potential new Cold War, the head of the United Nations implored China and the United States to repair their 'completely dysfunctional' relationship before problems between the two large and deeply influential countries spill over even further into the rest of the planet.
London
-
Election Day 2021: Polls open as Londoners join the rest of Canada in historic vote
The polls have officially opened in London, Ont. as Canada’s pandemic-era election reaches the finish line Monday.
-
Bullet hole found in garage of student residence near Fanshawe College
London police are appealing for information from the public after damage from a gunshot was found in the garage door of a student residence near Fanshawe College.
-
Dr. Javeed Sukhera stepping down from LPSB
Dr. Javeed Sukhera has stepped down from the London Police Services Board (LPSB) had his role as Chair.
Windsor
-
118 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex over three days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 over three days.
-
Election Day: Windsor-Essex residents head to the polls in the federal election
Windsor-Essex voters are heading to the polls after a 36-day federal election campaign.
-
'It’s concerning': Class dismissals continue
As classes continue to be dismissed at various schools across the region due to positive cases of COVID-19, parents and students are holding their breath hoping school won't close down again.
Barrie
-
One person is dead, an entire building displaced in Collingwood Ont. apartment fire
One person is dead, and 52 residents have been displaced after a devastating fire in Collingwood, Ont. Monday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports another 610 cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths
Ontario is reporting 610 additional cases of COVID-19 Monday and two more deaths related to the disease.
-
Terry Fox Run happens virtually, with support of Barrie's million-dollar man
Four decades after Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope, his legacy is continuing throughout the country.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
-
Several new bus route cancellations announced across Sudbury
With seven new bus route cancellations announced Monday morning, Sudbury Student Services Consortium now has 12 routes out-of-service. There are also 12 active cases of COVID-19 in schools across Greater Sudbury.
-
Race remains very close between Liberals and Conservatives on eve of 44th federal election: Nanos
On the eve of the 44th federal election, the race between the Liberals and Conservatives remains very close, while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau maintains a slight advantage over Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole when it comes to preferred prime minister.
Ottawa
-
Election Day: Polls are open in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Polling stations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Track sanding device suspected in LRT train derailment: Manconi
A device that is used to put sand on the rails in the winter could be behind a derailment Sunday on Ottawa's $2.1 billion Confederation Line LRT, the city’s transit chief said Monday.
-
University of Ottawa student-athlete Francis Perron dies shortly after Gee-Gees football game
The University of Ottawa is mourning the death of Gee-Gees football player Francis Perron, who died shortly after the Gee-Gees first game of the season.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports another 610 cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths
Ontario is reporting 610 additional cases of COVID-19 Monday and two more deaths related to the disease.
-
Here are the 13 GTA ridings to watch on election day 2021
Heading to the polls, there are still a number of ridings where anything can happen. Here is a list of GTA ridings to watch on election day.
-
Detective who solved murder of Ontario doctor says her killer made big mistake trying to hide his crime
The lead detective on the horrific murder of an Ontario doctor says her neurosurgeon killer made one big mistake when trying to cover up the crime, leaving investigators a calling card that led them straight to his door.
Montreal
-
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
-
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
-
Quebec government has 'lost control' of COVID-19 situation; Liberals want crisis management committee
The leader of the Quebec Liberal Party is demanding that a crisis management committee be created in wake of the province's current COVID-19 situation.
Atlantic
-
Polls open Monday following interesting summertime pandemic election
As the federal election winds down, experts say it's been an interesting campaign, and the results should be equally interesting Monday night as many across the Maritimes will be watching closely.
-
Worker at Northwood long-term care home in Halifax tests positive for COVID-19
A case of COVID-19 has been linked to Northwood, the long-term care home in Halifax that was the epicentre of the virus during the first wave of the pandemic.
-
Imams ask Conservative candidate to quit over poor follow-up on apology for posts
The Canadian Council of Imams says the Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia's Central Nova riding must resign because his apology for Islamophobic media posts was an insincere attempt at damage control.
Winnipeg
-
Growing ‘anger and resentment’ prompts message from Winkler police chief
As southern Manitoba grapples with low vaccination rates and adherence to public health orders, City of Winkler officials are warning conflict in the community is at an all-time high.
-
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
-
Historic human remains found at dam site: Peguis First Nation Chief
A First Nation chief said the discovery of human remains at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam site in Lockport, Man. is further evidence of the dark history between Indigenous People and colonial policy.
Calgary
-
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
-
Albertans head to the polls, premier keeps distance
It's Election Day in Canada and it comes amid the fourth wave of the pandemic that's overwhelming Alberta's hospitals while the premier has steered clear of the campaign trail.
-
Experts watching 3 Calgary ridings on eve of 2021 election day
All but one of the province's 34 ridings were painted blue in 2019, but when Albertans vote Monday, many believe this time around could be different.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | The vaccinated may enter: Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system begins today
Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system comes into force Monday.
-
3 Edmonton ridings to watch on election night
Alberta appears likely to turn its usual Conservative blue on election night, but some races in Edmonton might be close calls for Tory incumbents.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Sept. 20: Swinging temperatures this week
After a weekend that had a high of 20 C on Saturday and then 14 C on Sunday, prepare for a similar week ahead.
Vancouver
-
Voting in B.C.: How to cast a ballot in Canada's 2021 federal election
British Columbians heading to the polls on Monday may have a different experience than in past federal elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Here's a list of all the B.C. candidates in the 2021 federal election
British Columbians are set to return to the polls on Sept. 20 to vote in the 2021 federal election.
-
Battlegrounds in B.C. could swing the balance of power in election
As polls close across the country Monday evening and the vote tally begins, a handful of tight races in British Columbia could determine which party seizes power, or whether Canada will have a minority or majority government.