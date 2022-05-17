'Unable to enjoy their backyards in peace': Neighbours of Flag Raiders share concerns as paintball business seeks approval

A contentious topic is back under review in Cambridge. City council is hearing from a number of delegates sharing their thoughts about a paintball company's land and whether it should be re-zoned.

The city is reviewing the property Flag Raiders owns on Kossuth Rd., looking at whether to grant the business a temporary use order for the land.

A total of 24 delegates are registered to speak at Monday’s meeting and anyone else who wants to weigh in afterward can do so.

Currently, the land is zoned as agricultural and wetlands. Flag Raiders is hoping to get an exemption to use the portion of the agricultural land for paintball.

Council had previously approved a three-year temporary use bylaw for Flag Raiders, which started operating in Cambridge in the year 2000.

The company received another temporary approval, but were denied on the third application, as neighbours complained about excessive noise.

Delegations that identified themselves as neighbours of the property said the land is still farmable and worry about noise and impact on the wetlands. They want the business to move elsewhere.

“Subsequent offers of a private meeting were too little and too late. The changes [the owners] the Kimpsons suggested included increased hours of operation, now including Saturday evenings, mid-week events and the occasional winter events and the erection of 20 foot-high netting around the fields. Basically, this means that from April to October the neighbours are unable to enjoy their backyards in peace," said Michelle Dickenson, a Cambridge resident.

Other delegations shared their support for the business, arguing it brings money to the city and provides recreation to residents.

“I’ve travelled all over Ontario and the United States to play the sport, and no field compares to the paintball community that Flag Raiders has established. In my over 25 years of playing at Flag Raiders, weekend acquaintances have quickly become chosen family," said Gavin Sharma, a Cambridge resident.

City staff will take comments from Monday’s public meeting and put together a report making recommendations to council. That report will be discussed at a later council meeting.