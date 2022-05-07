Paintball course taking action to return to play in Cambridge
Flag Raiders Paintball is filing a Minister's Zoning Order (MZO) to try and get approval to once again operate on the piece of land they own at 1500 Kossuth Road in Cambridge.
According to Corey Kimpson and her brother Joe, the co-owners of Flag Raiders, the application is another tool to try and bring back their business at the location.
At the same time as the MZO application, Flag Raiders has been trying to get the City of Cambridge to approve a temporary use order on the land. According to the City of Cambridge, a special public meeting is being held on May 17, to hear input on a possible temporary zoning by-law. If approved, Flag Raiders could operate as early as the summer.
“We have so many people calling and emailing asking, when can they come play paintball,” Corey Kimpson, a co-owner of Flag Raiders Paintball said.
The Kimpsons first moved from a nearby property in Woolwich to Kossuth Road back in 2000, but the two did not know the land was actually in Cambridge.
“We were naive. We didn't think anything of it. So at the time, we purchased the property and then learned that it wasn't zoned,” Corey Kimpson said.
Flag Raiders received approval for a three-year temporary use by-law and started operating in Cambridge in 2000. The company received another temporary approval, but were denied on the third application as neighbours complained about excessive noise.
Flag Raiders eventually moved their operation to Bingemans in Kitchener, while still owning the property in Cambridge. During the pandemic, Bingemans sold the land Flag Raiders was using, so the group decided to try and return to Kossuth Road.
According to Corey Kimpson, paintball markers are quieter than ever, and the area around the land in Cambridge is now louder with the expansion of the nearby airport and new road infrastructure.
Flag Raiders said many of their clients also come from the Greater Toronto Area, and tournaments can draw visitors from across the province. It believes it can be an economic help for the Region of Waterloo.
“An economic impact study done with Explore Waterloo Region Tourism, looked at our three 2019 events, bringing in $508,000 in economic spin off for the region. And that's when people come to the area and they stay for the weekend. Just like any other sports tournament,” Corey Kimpson said.
Neighbours of the property like Christopher Day, who has lived on Beaverdale Road near Flag Raiders since it first moved in to Cambridge, said the noise from people playing paintball was always too loud.
“It's gonna be the same thing all over again,” Christopher Day said. “You’d hear automatic gunfire, you’d hear horns, you’d hear music, you’d hear people yelling, some of them swearing. That's what it was like. So we said we got to get them out of here,”
Day said he also worries about the example paintball sets for young kids.
“This is not a game. This is people running around in frickin’ army suits, trying to shoot each other was semi-automatic guns,” Day said. “War game is an oxymoron. It's not a sport. There is no such thing as sport where you go around shooting people.”
The Kimpsons said their events have evolved to be less political and more geared towards video game fantasies and team building.
“It's gone from perception of a bunch of men crawling around the forest. Now, it's played by kids or corporate team building. We have ballet studios, girl's soccer teams,” Joe Kimpson said.
There is no timeline for the MZO, but Corey Kimpson said Flag Raiders is also holding unofficial meetings with neighbours, in hopes of smoothing out differing opinions.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.
Canada is confronting a massive immigration backlog. This is what it looks like for those facing delays
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 27 dead
Relatives of the missing in Cuba's capital desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana's most luxurious hotels that killed at least 27 people.
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Saturday and bombarded a besieged steel mill in Mariupol, hoping to complete their conquest of the port in time for Victory Day celebrations. Officials announced that the last women, children and older adults had been evacuated from the mill, but Ukrainian fighters remained trapped.
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public -- a sharp, hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
What we know about the officer who ran off with an Alabama inmate
As the hunt for former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White enters its seventh day, questions about White continue to arise. Here is what we know about her.
Retired general Jonathan Vance loses military honour at his own request
Retired gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's former chief of the defence staff, has terminated his appointment to a major Canadian military honour.
Apocalypse survival school in Alberta teaches 'worst-case scenario' skills
The Apocalypse Preparedness and Survival School in the Edmonton area teaches skills that will come in handy during a worst-case scenario, its founder says
London
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a 'painful' new high.
-
A Mother’s Day message for a group of mothers who are facing extreme hardships
A Mother’s Day message for a group of mothers who are facing extreme hardships
-
‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’: Teenage Air Cadets get rare flight aboard RCAF Hercules
More than 1,000 teenage Air Cadets within a two-hour driving radius of London, Ont. were given a rare opportunity Saturday to ride about one the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) most important aircraft.
Windsor
-
Owner charged after dog killed neighbour's puppy
A northeastern Ontario resident is facing several charges after their dog allegedly attacked and killed a neighbour's 12-week-old puppy.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a 'painful' new high.
-
Hundreds wait in line for final plant sale at Windsor’s Lanspeary Park
An estimated 150 people tried to beat the clock Saturday morning for the final plant sale ever at the aging Lanspeary Park greenhouses.
Barrie
-
Head-on crash in Oro Medonte sends five to hospital
Five people were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Oro Medonte Saturday afternoon.
-
Second suspect sought, one person charged in hate-motivated vandalism in Bradford
South Simcoe Police has charged a man involved in a hate-motivated act of vandalism in Bradford.
-
Barrie Wellness Fair raises awareness on youth mental health support
The first Wellness Fair took place in Barrie in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal Workplace Accident
Greater Sudbury Police investigate workplace fatality
-
Walks highlights the need for workplace safety
Over one hundred people in Sudbury took part in "Steps For Life" a national walk to raise awareness and about workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses.
-
The 5th Annual Strong Minds Run For Change in Sault Ste. Marie
The 5th Annual Strong Minds Run For Change in Sault Ste. Marie is being hailed as a success by organizers.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa small business owners making changes due to costly gas prices
The price of gas in Ottawa is inching closer to $2 a litre and it has some small business owners making difficult decisions and taking new measures.
-
Ottawa police break up drug distribution network in the capital
Seven people are facing charges after officers searched six homes in Ottawa on Friday morning following the investigation dubbed “Project Road Runner.”
-
Queen's University apologizes for sending out admittance letters by mistake
Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. is apologizing for mistakenly sending admission emails to applicants who had not yet been accepted.
Toronto
-
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
-
Ontario reports 1,563 people in hospital with COVID-19, 24 more deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,563 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
-
GTA gas prices to hit $2.10 per litre by end of May, analyst says
Prices at the pumps are estimated to hit a whopping $2.10 per litre in the Greater Toronto Area by the end of the month, according to one analyst.
Montreal
-
Around 100 firefighters called to four-alarm blaze in the Plateau
About 15 people were evacuated from homes and commercial buildings after a fire broke out in the Plateau -- some of whom were partway through getting new tattoos.
-
'Relief' for Old Port businesses as Montreal welcomes first cruise ship in two years
The Port of Montreal welcomed its first cruise ship since the fall of 2019, after the COVID-189 pandemic grounded the cruise and travel industry.
-
Luxury vehicles of former federal cabinet minister torched in Montreal suburb
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a fire at a former federal cabinet minister's residence destroyed two vehicles.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices in N.S. skyrocket again to new record highs
Gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as the cost of gas surged by 11 cents overnight.
-
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
-
Fenwick, N.S., fire sends two to hospital, destroys home Saturday
Two people have been sent to hospital after a structure fire caused significant damage to a home in Fenwick, N.S., Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'It was a really long winter': Winnipeggers thankful as weather starts to warm up
After a seemingly never-ending season of snow and rain, the weather is finally shaping up and Manitobans are taking advantage.
-
60 mm of rain could be coming to Manitoba over the next week
A series of precipitation systems could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres (mm) of rain to Manitoba over the next five to seven days, with the chance of some areas getting even more than that.
-
Road construction season kicking it into high gear in Winnipeg
Road construction season is about to kick into high gear in Winnipeg as work starts Sunday to upgrade two major routes, and this has businesses along the way bracing for a hit.
Calgary
-
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Hwy. 22
Cochrane RCMP say a motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on Highway 22 on Saturday afternoon.
-
'That extra 10%': Calgary says everyone needs to push harder in Game 3
The Calgary Flames didn't have any trouble scoring goals in the regular season. The Flames scored 293 goals – seventh best in the National Hockey League.
-
Flames fans fired up for Game 3 playoff tilt in Dallas
Fans of the Calgary Flames are repping their favourite jerseys, heading down to the Red Mile and cheering louder than ever in hopes of rallying their team to a Game 3 playoff victory against the Dallas Stars.
Edmonton
-
'I really love my mom': Event helps children get gifts for their single mothers
Hundreds of kids got the chance to pick out a Mother's Day gift and custom flower bouquet free of charge at a special pop-up store.
-
Firefighters attack gas meter fire at multi-unit home in Griesbach
Firefighters responded to a gas meter on fire at a quadplex in Griesbach Saturday evening.
-
Edmonton store helps provide new wardrobes to displaced Ukrainians
A pop-up store is providing free clothing to displaced Ukrainians who are calling Edmonton home.
Vancouver
-
Reported stabbing at CRAB Park draws major police response in Vancouver
Police and paramedics were called to reports of a stabbing at Vancouver's CRAB Park Saturday morning.
-
Vancouver residents rally against ‘Broadway Plan’
A proposal to redevelop along a planned subway line in Vancouver has some residents worried about the future livability of the city.
-
Canadian designer takes footwear to final frontier with Star Trek boots
Boots designed by Vancouver's John Fluevog are boldly going where no Canadian footwear has gone before.