U of G, faculty union reach tentative agreement

The University of Guelph and the University of Guelph Faculty Association (UGFA) have reached a tentative agreement with the assistance of an external mediator.

The tentative agreement comes a month after the UGFA, which represents about 875 faculty members, librarians and veterinarians, voted 90 per cent in favour of authorizing strike action.

“The tentative agreement will require ratification by both parties,” the U of G said in an update on Friday.

The two sides have been negotiating a new deal since July, after the collective agreement representing the faculty expired on June 30.