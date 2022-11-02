U of G, faculty association to bring in external mediator for labour talks

The University of Guelph and the University of Guelph Faculty Association (UGFA) have agreed to mediation with an external mediator as labour talks continue.

On Tuesday, the U of G said in a news release the mediator will meet with the parties on Nov. 7, 8 and 10.

“The University and UGFA have a positive history of renewing collective agreements without a labour disruption,” an update from the university said. “The University values its relationship with UGFA and is committed to continuing discussing ways of meeting our collective needs amid continuing challenges and reaching a fair and reasonable settlement.

The update comes nearly a month after the UGFA singled their intention to escalate the negotiations and voted in favour of possible strike action.

The two sides have been negotiating a new deal since July, after the collective agreement representing over 850 employees expired on June 30.

According to the UGFA, on Oct. 18, the UGFA filed for Conciliation with the Ministry of Labour, a necessary step the association hopes will lead to an agreement.

The UGFA’s bargaining update says, as of Nov. 2, the association has spent 75 hours of prep and 11 and a half hours at the table.

The bargaining principles laid out by the association list, among others, the need to protect academic freedom, strengthen workload protections and protect job security.