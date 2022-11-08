900 Wilfrid Laurier contract teaching faculty in striking position

In less than two weeks, 900 contract teaching faculty (CTF) from Wilfrid Laurier University are positioned to go on strike should further mediation fail.

At 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 21, the faculty will go on strike if a deal is not reached. Members voted 95.4 per cent in favour of striking.

An update posted on Oct. 25 from the Wilfrid Laurier University Faculty Association (WLUFA) says: “Given this lack of progress, we directed the conciliator to request a No Board Report from the Ministry. Once we receive the report, there will be a 17-day period before we are in a legal strike position and the administration is in a legal lock-out position.”

#Contractfaculty @laurier will go on strike on Nov 21 if a deal is not reached. @precariousfaculty must re-apply for their jobs every year, for years on end. We deserve job security and stability.#WeDeserveBetter#Fairness4CF#OnPSE #CdnPSE pic.twitter.com/GHRFuGrMQQ — Laurier Contract Faculty (@PrecariousWLU) November 8, 2022

The faculty association says it intends to continue bargaining with the assistance of a mediator, with the goal of reaching a fair and equitable agreement.

“No union enters negotiations with the intention of facing a strike (or lock-out), but WLUFA would be remiss in its duty to represent contract faculty (CF) and further our goals to the maximum extent provided by labour law if it did not plan for the possibility of a strike,” a Nov. 2 update from WLUFA says.

If the strike goes ahead, contract faculty will not teach in-person on campus or remotely, including no asynchronously online learning.

“Leading up to a strike deadline, both parties can continue to meet and have requested the assistance of a mediator to help reach an agreement,” an update from Wilfrid Laurier University says. “A meeting with a mediator is scheduled for Nov. 15. The university is committed to continuing talks with CTF in hopes of reaching an agreement without a strike.”

In the event of a CTF strike, the university will remain open, and student services and programming will continue. Full-time faculty, teaching assistants, and all staff will be expected to continue to carry out their work responsibilities, the university said.