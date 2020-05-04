KITCHENER -- The University of Guelph announced the resignation of Chancellor Martha Billes on Monday, and linked it to the school’s recent decision to divest from fossil fuels.

In a news release, University president Franco Vaccarino said Billes’s departure was prompted by the University’s Board of Governors decision on April 22 to divest from fossil fuels. He says Billes was opposed to the motion.

Billes was named the school’s ninth chancellor in 2017.

“Martha has been a devoted ambassador for the University, enthusiastically supporting students and working hard to represent the University to government and to the public. We appreciate her many contributions, both as chancellor and as a proud U of G alumna,” Vaccarino said in the news release.

The University described Billes as a Canadian business icon and controlling shareholder of the Canadian Tire Corp.

“Martha’s relationship with U of G is longstanding, and her connection and affection for the University remains strong. We appreciate the many positive things she accomplished during her tenure and wish her all the best,” added Vaccarino in the release.

The University says information regarding the search for a new chancellor will be announced soon.