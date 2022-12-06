Two youths charged after weapons incident at Kitchener high school

Waterloo regional police have charged two youths following reports of a weapons incident at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute on Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to a reported weapons call in the Fischer-Hallman Road area of Kitchener around 12:30 p.m, however, police said the incident would have occurred earlier.

Police said several youths were at the high school and attempted to confront another youth while brandishing weapons, including a knife.

Police told CTV News the incident would have occurred both on and around school property, and the incident did occur outside.

“Upon arrival officers were able to conduct an investigation and learned that an individual was pursued by some other youths that had attended the school," said André Johnson, WRPS public information officer. "That youth was able to get away and during the interaction another youth tried to interject or step in and that youth was assaulted by the group of youths.”

Police said the group of youths was confronted by an individual not initially involved in the dispute, and that youth suffered minor physical injuries after the subject youths assaulted them.

“It actually extends beyond the youth. We are seeing a lot of incidents of late with knives. It’s still a little bit early in terms of making any inferences of trends but it is quite concerning. It is something investigators are looking at and our crime analysts to learn what exactly is occurring and how we can put a stop to it," said Johnson.