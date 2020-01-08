KITCHENER -- Two students from the University of Guelph are among the 176 passengers and crew killed after a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed near Iran's capital on Wednesday.

Ghanimat Azhdari was a PhD student in the department of geography, environment and geomatics. She was on her way back to Guelph after visiting family in Iran for the holidays, the university confirmed to CTV News on Wednesday morning.

Milad Ghasemi Ariani was also a student, and was working toward a PhD in the marketing and consumer students program.

Online reports named two other students at the University of Waterloo as victims in the crash.

Officials from that school said they are aware of the reports and are working to confirm the names listed on the flight's passenger manifest.

With heavy hearts we share that Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan and Mansour Esnaashary Esfahani, two #UWaterloo phD students, were listed on the passenger manifest of flight PS752. Our thoughts are with their family, friends and all those lost in this incident. https://t.co/LxAQDTpvCr pic.twitter.com/mXfjeKDTPY — University of Waterloo (@UWaterloo) January 8, 2020

Sixty-three Canadians were killed after the Ukraine International Airlines flight crashed near Tehran.

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Twitter that the number of the Canadian deaths could change as more information, such as the number of dual citizens on the flight, becomes available.

Here is my statement on the tragic crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight #PS752. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims, including at least 63 Canadians. pic.twitter.com/knPr827mci — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) ���� (@FP_Champagne) January 8, 2020

The flight was headed to Kyiv, Ukraine.

It is still unclear what caused the Boeing 737 to go down.

Iranian officials say they suspect a mechanical issue is to blame. Ukrainian authorities are also investigating.

The plane's black boxes have been recovered, but there are reports that Iran is not handing them over to Boeing.