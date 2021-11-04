Two suspects wanted after assault, robbery, and carjacking: police

Brantford -

Brantford police are looking for two suspects, after an assault and robbery of a car last week.

Police said it happened on Thursday, Oct. 28 at about 10:20 p.m. in the area of Helen Avenue near Princess Park.

The male victim was driving his car, when he was reportedly approached by two unknown men.

According to a press release by Brantford police, one of the suspects entered the car through the passenger side and punched the victim.

The victim was then forcibly removed from the car and assaulted said the release. He was taken to hospital for serious injuries.

Police said the suspects drove off with the victim’s car which is described as a blue, 2021 Volkswagan Passat.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two male suspects, and to find the stolen car.