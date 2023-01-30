Two snowmobiles stolen during a break and enter in Huron East: OPP

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two snowmobiles stolen in Huron East.

According to a tweet from Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) posted on Monday afternoon, two snowmobiles were stolen during a break and enter at a rural property in Huron East last week.

Officials included photos, in the hopes that the public can help locate the machines.

Police said they are looking for a 2003 Polaris 2-up and a 2000 red Polaris Indy.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.