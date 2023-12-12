Two people taken to hospital after crash near New Dundee

Two drivers have been taken to hospital after a crash in Wilmot Township.

Police have a section of road blocked off as they work to piece together what happened.

Emergency crews were called to the collision on Trussler Road between New Dundee Road and Oxford Waterloo Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles were been taken to out-of-region hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. It’s not believed there were passengers in either vehicle.

The crash is the second at the same location in just over a week. On Monday Dec. 4, two people were taken to hospital after three-vehicle collision. One person was later charged with careless driving.

“We haven’t identified any issues with the roadway itself or the area itself in regards to those two and we’re not treating them as linked instances,” WRPS Staff Sgt. Scott Griffith said. “But certainly during the course of our investigation of that one, as well as this one, if we identified anything we’ll bring that to the attention of the township and the region.”

Roads in the area will remain closed for the next several hours, police said.

Anyone with dash cam footage or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.