KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver charged in three-vehicle crash near New Dundee

    Regional police on scene of a crash on Trussler Road in Wilmot Township on Dec. 4, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Regional police on scene of a crash on Trussler Road in Wilmot Township on Dec. 4, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    A Kitchener driver, who was involved in a collision near New Dundee Monday night, has now been charged with careless driving.

    Waterloo regional police were called to Trussler Road and Oxford Waterloo Road around 10:10 p.m.

    Investigators said a Ford truck struck two SUVs travelling in the opposite direction on Trussler Road.

    The drivers of the truck and one of the SUVs were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The truck driver, a 33-year-old Kitchener man, has also been charged with failing to properly wear a seatbelt.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News