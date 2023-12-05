Driver charged in three-vehicle crash near New Dundee

A Kitchener driver, who was involved in a collision near New Dundee Monday night, has now been charged with careless driving.

Waterloo regional police were called to Trussler Road and Oxford Waterloo Road around 10:10 p.m.

Investigators said a Ford truck struck two SUVs travelling in the opposite direction on Trussler Road.

The drivers of the truck and one of the SUVs were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver, a 33-year-old Kitchener man, has also been charged with failing to properly wear a seatbelt.