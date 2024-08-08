Two people arrested after gunshots reported in Ohsweken

KITCHENER
    Six Nations Police have arrested two people after they received reports of gunshots.

    Officers were called to an area near Indian Line Road on Monday around 5:45 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they said they heard more gunshots and located a man holding a firearm.

    The man was told to drop the firearm and he discarded it inside a home on the property.

    Officers said there was a second man inside the home who also had a firearm. The second person was told the leave the home, and exited without issue.

    Several firearms, a prohibited weapon and ammunition were seized.

    Police charged a 36-year-old man from Ohsweken with unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm or weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

    A 40-year-old man from Ohsweken was also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with a release order.

