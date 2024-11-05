Pair of Waterloo schools closed due to power outage

An early morning power outage in Waterloo is impacting local schools.

Two schools are closed for the day due to an outage caused by a single motor vehicle collision in the Weber Street North and Albert Street area.

In a media release, the Waterloo Region District School Board said both the Waterloo Collegiate Institute and Winston Churchill Public School will be closed Tuesday.

Rental and extracurricular activities will also be cancelled for the evening.

“Facility Services and contractors are working as quickly as possible to address the situation," the release read. "While they complete this work, the school will be closed to students and staff. Staff will continue to evaluate the situation and will provide updates as they become available with the goal of opening the school safely and as quickly as possible."