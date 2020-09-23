BRANTFORD -- Two more people have been arrested and charged in a fatal 2019 shooting that left two people dead.

Dorothy Lynn VanEvery and Larry Reynolds were murdered in their home in July of that year.

Back in March, a 22-year-old Pickering man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after being arrested in Thunder Bay, some 1,500 kilometres away from the crime scene.

Two other people are now in custody.

Thirty-year-old Nathan Llloyd Emlyn Howes of Brantford faces two counts of first-degree murder. He was arrested on Monday, and has a scheduled court appearance on Sept. 28.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Malik Mbuyi of Toronto was arrested for two counts of first-degree murder. His nest appearance is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Both were already in custody on other, unrelated charges.

Officials say that the shooting was believed to be intentionally targeted, and not a random act of violence.