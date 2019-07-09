

CTV Kitchener





The man who was killed in a shooting in Brantford on Monday has been identified by police.

Coby Carter, 22, of Hamilton, was shot at around 3:25 a.m.

Brantford police had responded to the incident on Colborne Street near Gilkison Street for reports of gunfire.

There, they found a man with significant injuries. Carter died on scene.

Police are calling the homicide a “planned and deliberate act.”

A four-door white Toyota which police were seeking in connection to this incident has been found, police said Tuesday.

There’s been no word on any suspects.

This marks the second fatal shooting in Brantford this year. Back in April, Gerald Robert Male was gunned down on William Street.

An arrest was made in June.

Carter's death is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford Police Service.