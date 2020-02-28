KITCHENER -- A pair of men from Guelph have been arrested after police reportedly found morphine and a large amount of copper wire in their possession.

Officers conducted a traffic stop with a large van near Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street North on Thursday afternoon.

The traffic stop was in regards to an ongoing copper wire theft investigation.

Police say they arrested the men after they found copper wire in the van, but a further search found one of the men in possession of nearly 12 grams of crushed morphine.

A 32-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession of stolen property. A 44-year-old man, also from Guelph, has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Guelph Police are asking anyone with information related to recent copper wire thefts to contact them.