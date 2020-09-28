KITCHENER -- A major roundabout near Elmira is shut down and two people are in hospital following a crash between transport trucks and an SUV.

Regional police were called to the rear-end collision on Arthur Street South around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say a transport truck with a trailer heading north on Arthur Street stopped for a school bus, followed by an SUV behind also stopping.

Another transport truck behind the SUV reportedly failed to slow down, hit the smaller vehicle, and caused it to hit the ditch.

The two occupants of the SUV were taken to hospital. One is suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries while the other has minor injuries.

Police say they expect the Arthur Street and Sawmill Road roundabout to be closed until around 5 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.