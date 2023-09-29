Kitchener

    • Two female security guards allegedly assaulted in Guelph

    (Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener) (Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)

    Guelph police are investigating after they say two female security guards were assaulted while removing a man from a business on Thursday evening.

    Police were called at around 7:40 p.m. to a business on Stone Road West. Police said a man had been asked to leave after repeatedly making vulgar comments to two female employees.

    “As he was being removed from the business, the male repeatedly chest-bumped one of the female security guards and punched the other in the neck. Neither victim was physically injured,” police said.

    Police describe the man as black, in his 20s to 40s, approximately 5’9” to 6’1”, with a slim to athletic build and short black hair. He was wearing a black or navy blue sweatshirt, light grey track pants and white shoes. Police said he was with a female described as white, in her 20s to 40s, approximately 5’6” with a medium build and long dark hair in a ponytail.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.

