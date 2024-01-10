Two facing charges for historical sex assaults

Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people from Centre Wellington with sexual assaults that date back decades.

They say the alleged incidents happened at a home in Wellington County between 1961 and 1984.

Murray F. Richards, 89, has been charged with 12 total counts of gross indecency, eight counts of indecent assault on a female, sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Ruth E. Richards, 85, has been charged with assault and forcible confinement.

OPP believe there may be more victims who haven’t come forward.