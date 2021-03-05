KITCHENER -- A 33-year-old man from Kitchener and a 33-year-old man from New Hamburg have both been arrested in two separate child porn investigations.

Waterloo regional police released information about both arrests on Friday morning.

They say the Kitchener man was arrested on Thursday following an investigation that was launched in February.

He has been charged with making child pornography available and possession of child pornography.

In a separate release, regional police say the New Hamburg man was also arrested on Thursday following an investigation that was launched in February.

He has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Police say both projects were made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.