KITCHENER -- Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting at a Kitchener home in 2019.

Around 4:15 a.m. on December 15, Waterloo Regional Police received a report of shots fired at a house party on Windale Crescent.

Yafiet Rezene, 19, was found dead at the scene.

Two others also suffered gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a local hospital where they received medical treatment and were later released.

Police arrested two men, one 23-years-old and the other 28-years-old, on Monday.

Their names have not been released.

Police say both have been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

The 23-year-old is also facing two aggravated assault charges, while the 28-year-old has another charge of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

Shortly after the fatal shooting police charged two people with obstruction and drug-related charges.

Rezene was originally from Toronto where he was part of the Eritrean community. The 19-year-old had recently moved to Waterloo Region and was a first-year student at Wilfrid Laurier University.

One uncle described him as “very humble and open to everyone”, while another called Rezene “a great kid.”