Two people have been charged after a collision in Waterloo that left one person dead.

It happened on Dec. 5 at the intersection of University Avenue East and Lincoln Road.

An initial police report said that a vehicle had lost control and struck a sedan, launching it 15 feet from the crash.

Further investigation revealed that a third vehicle was involved as well.

A 24-year-old Guelph man has been charged with careless driving causing death and failing to stop at a red light.

A Waterloo male, 45, has also been charged with turning not in safety.