Two charged in crash that killed man, 85
Police said that the vehicles traveled 15 feet as a result of the impact.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 10:44AM EST
Two people have been charged after a collision in Waterloo that left one person dead.
It happened on Dec. 5 at the intersection of University Avenue East and Lincoln Road.
An initial police report said that a vehicle had lost control and struck a sedan, launching it 15 feet from the crash.
Further investigation revealed that a third vehicle was involved as well.
A 24-year-old Guelph man has been charged with careless driving causing death and failing to stop at a red light.
A Waterloo male, 45, has also been charged with turning not in safety.