A man has been killed after a two-vehicle crash in Waterloo.

Police responded to the crash just after 4 p.m.

According to a news release, a Guelph man, 24, was headed east on University Avenue East in a minivan.

The minivan reportedly lost control and collided with a sedan that was stopped at a traffic light on Lincoln Road.

“The Nissan Sentra was at rest, waiting for the light to turn red when it was struck and so the impact was so strong that the Nissan and the other vehicle were actually taken almost 15 feet off the roadway,” said Sgt. John Nymann with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

He said that the wheels on the right side almost came off in the impact.

A Waterloo man, 85, who was driving the sedan, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was later pronounced dead.

His identity was not released.

The other driver was not injured in the crash, and there were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing and that charges are pending.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.