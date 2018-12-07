

CTV Kitchener





Two recent restoration projects in Cambridge have been recognized internationally.

Both were given 2018 Architecture Masterprize awards.

The Queen’s Square reconstruction project was a recipient in the landscape architecture category, the sole winner for small scale landscape projects.

It was helmed by lead architect Brad Smith with the Seferian Design Group out of Burlington.

The Old Post Office restoration got its nod for architectural design in the restoration and renovation category.

Led by RDHA out of Toronto, the $13.5 million renovation of the Old Post Office was officially unveiled in July.