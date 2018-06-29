

The City of Cambridge has invested $13.5 million into the renovation of Cambridge’s Old Post Office.

$1.6 million of this funding was provided by the federal government.

Having worn hats as a restaurant and night club since its days as a hub for mail, the city bought back the building six years ago.

“Libraries are experiencing a renaissance. They really are becoming an active space, where people collaborate and make together,” said Helen Kelly, CEO at Idea Exchange.

Collaboration takes shape in many ways within the digital library, which includes a café, a learning kitchen and digital learning labs, as well as an outdoor patio overlooking the Grand River.

The project added over 800 square metres to the building, nearly doubling its usable space.

Public tours began Friday, and booked quickly.

The renovation will be officially unveiled on July 6 with its public opening.