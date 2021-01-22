KITCHENER -- The pastor at Trinity Bible Chapel said he plans to hold in-person church services this Sunday.

In a press release, Pastor Jacob Reaume said the church is offering an open invitation to come in person.

The church has been holding drive-in services since the stay-at-home order came into effect.

Only 10 people are allowed for indoor religious services under lockdown rules.

The services will be held at 30 per cent capacity. The church's website said a mitigation policy including self-screening, physical distancing and masks will all be in place.

They will also be available virtually.

Members of the church were charged at the end of December and beginning of January for holding services larger than were allowed under the province's shutdown.

A pre-judicial court date has been set for Feb. 26.