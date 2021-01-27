KITCHENER -- A Woolwich Township church that hosted two services for hundreds of people on Sunday is prepared to suspend in-person worship until the province's lockdown is lifted, the church's lawyer says.

Trinity Bible Chapel was served a contempt of court order on Tuesday and appeared in court on Wednesday morning to respond.

A lawyer speaking on behalf of the Attorney General, who issued to order, argued the church was aware of the order and still held services for hundreds of people.

The church's lawyer, Lisa Bildy, hinted they may file a Charter of Rights challenge.

The judge said he will release a written decision at a later date. The matter has been adjourned.