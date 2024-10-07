KITCHENER
    Toronto man wanted in connection to shooting at Waterloo business

    Jalen Belle-McCormack, 20, from Toronto, is currently wanted on a warrant in connection to a shooting at a Waterloo business on May 18.
    Waterloo Regional Police is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a man wanted on multiple charges.

    Jalen Belle-McCormack, 20, from Toronto, is currently wanted on a warrant in connection to a shooting at a Waterloo business on May 18.

    Charges include:

    • Careless Use of Firearm
    • Carry Concealed Weapon
    • Utter Threats
    • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
    • Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
    • Point Firearm
    • Fail to Comply with a Judicial Order (two counts)
    • Breach Probation

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6370.

