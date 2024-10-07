Toronto man wanted in connection to shooting at Waterloo business

Waterloo Regional Police is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a man wanted on multiple charges.

Jalen Belle-McCormack, 20, from Toronto, is currently wanted on a warrant in connection to a shooting at a Waterloo business on May 18.

Charges include:

Careless Use of Firearm

Carry Concealed Weapon

Utter Threats

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Point Firearm

Fail to Comply with a Judicial Order (two counts)

Breach Probation

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6370.