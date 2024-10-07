Three vehicles stolen in three days: Guelph Police
Guelph Police say three vehicles were stolen over the weekend, including a classic car, while the owner was visiting a cemetery.
The first was said to have happened on Friday evening. Police were called to a west-end business where a man said he parked his red 1977 Chevy El Camino at his workplace on Sept. 29 before heading out for his trucking route. The victim said he returned a week later to find the vehicle gone.
On Sunday afternoon police were called to Woodlawn Memorial Park. A man reported that he was visiting his wife’s grave and afterwards noticed his grey 2007 Kia Magentis had been stolen.
Police said another visitor to the cemetery reported she saw a man take off in the vehicle. He was described as white, in his 20s, tall with a heavy build and short black hair and wearing a yellow sweatshirt and a black satchel bag over his shoulder.
After 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a resident near Carrington Drive and Lovett Lane reported his blue 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup had just been stolen from his driveway. Police said the passenger side window was smashed and that an earlier attempt had been made on Sept. 11 to steal the same vehicle.
Police did not say if the thefts are believed to be related.
Anyone with information is asked to talk to police or leave an anonymous message to Crime Stoppers.
