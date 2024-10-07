Two taken to hospital following collision in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating a two-vehicle collision in Waterloo.

Police were called to a report of a collision involving a Lincoln SUV and a Jeep SUV at the intersection of Hazel Street and Austin Drive at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver of the Lincoln, a 62-year-old woman, and an 84-year-old female passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, a 19-year-old man, was not hurt.

The intersection was partially closed for approximately three hours for the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have information or video footage is asked to call regional police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.