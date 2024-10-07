Driver, 95, charged after pedestrian death in Guelph

A 95-year-old man is facing charges after a collision last month resulted in the death of a 72-year-old woman in Guelph.

On Sept. 26, police said a Chevrolet sedan that left the parking lot of a retail store on Eramosa Road near Stevenson Street North, struck two pedestrians who were walking towards the store.

Police said one of the pedestrians died at the scene while a 74-year-old man sustained minor injuries and was transported to Guelph General Hospital.

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and was cooperative, according to police.

The Guelph-Eramosa Township man was charged with careless driving causing death.