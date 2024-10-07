KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Indecent act under investigation near Guelph school

    An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV Kitchener) An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV Kitchener)
    Guelph Police are investigating after an alleged indecent act was reported over the weekend outside an east-end school.

    Police say a woman reported that she walking with her two young daughters Sunday when she saw a man at the back of a school in the area of Watson Parkway North and Couling Crescent.

    The woman reported the man had his shorts down and was masturbating.

    “Officers arrived within minutes and checked the area but were not able to locate the male,” police said in a news release.

    He was described as white, in his 20s, average height and build and wearing red shorts, a grey t-shirt and a green hat. He had a basketball with him.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

