Toronto Argonauts kick off training camp at University of Guelph

The Toronto Argonauts are hosting a three-day rookie training camp at University of Guelph this week.

Players hit the field on Wednesday morning to kick things off.

Included in the group of rookies is Cambridge local Adam Guillemette, who was taking snaps in front of special teams coaches. The long snapper was drafted 27th overall in the third round by the Argos. He spent his collegiate career with the NCAA’s Holy Cross Crusaders in Massachusetts.

The roster is expected to be cut down to 85 players on Saturday.

The first practice with the rest of the veterans will take place on Sunday, with the final roster of 75 to be released two days later.

Guelph Alumni Stadium has become somewhat of a home away from home for the Argos. The team held training camps on campus in 2016, 2021 and 2022. They also visited the facility throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Fans are encouraged to stop by the field to watch the defending Grey Cup champions in Guelph this week.

Some practices will be closed, but the team will release information for open practices at least one day in advance.