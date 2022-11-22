Five Laurier football alumni on Grey Cup champion Toronto Argos

Five former Wilfrid Laurier University football players are celebrating a big win.

On Sunday, the Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 to win the 109th Grey Cup.

Among the victorious Argos players are wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr., defensive linemen Robbie Smith and Sam Acheampong, linebacker Brandon Calver, and offensive lineman Braydon Noll, all of whom previously played for the Golden Hawks.

The Waterloo university tweeted out a congratulations to the five on Tuesday.

Late in the fourth quarter, Smith was able to tip a field goal attempt by the Blue Bombers to preserve the Argos’ lead.

The Argos landed back in Toronto Monday evening ahead of their championship rally at Maple Leaf Square on Thursday.