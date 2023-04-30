University of Guelph player one of five Canadians selected in 2023 NFL draft

Tavius Robinson is the first ever University of Guelph Gryphon to be drafted to the NFL.

The linebacker was one of 259 players who heard his name called by a pro team over the weekend, and one of five Canadians.

Robinson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 124th pick in the fourth round.

"When I got the call and I saw it was Baltimore I was excited right away to be part of such a great program," said Robinson. "I'm excited to get there and start working and do everything I can to help win Super Bowls in Baltimore."

The linebacker is the nephew of longtime CFL player Junior Robinson.

"[Baltimore] gets a long, physical, athletic player who still has lots of upside," said Dave Naylor, TSN football insider. "What we're seeing is more and more young players in this country growing, focusing, and trying to get to the highest levels of college football and to the NFL."

The journey to the NFL for Robinson began 10 years ago at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute. It was here that he played five years under head coach Fran Tersigni.

"I felt from when he was in grade 9 or 10 that he would play in the CFL at least," said Tersigni. "His reach, his speed, his agility, all those measurable, his strength, he's a one of a kind for sure."

Robinson played two seasons at the University of Guelph and earned OUA all-rookie and second team all-star honours, but the pandemic presented a career speed bump.

"Everything got shut down here. Football got cancelled," said Robinson. "At that point I was sending my tape out everywhere, trying to get a school in the states."

Robinson ultimately signed with Ole Miss in the NCAA.

"He was a Division 1 calibre player coming out of high school for sure," said Brian Cluff, former defensive line coach with the Guelph Gryphons. "To our benefit he stayed. Going down to the SEC and going to Ole Miss was the natural step for him."

Robinson and the four other Canadians are a record amount to be selected in a draft, as 14 have been taken since 2020.

"It's great to see and I think it will continue to open the door for more opportunities for Canadian kids, which they deserve, because there is so much talent up here," said Robinson. "To show all the kids back home, all the kids up here around Canada, that it's possible with hard work and dedication. I'm definitely grateful for the opportunity."