Top stories of the week: Lost luggage, Code Red in Guelph and a fatal crash in Brant County
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
A Cambridge couple said they've been waiting to get their luggage back for over four months. (Submitted/Nakita Rees)
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing.
Cambridge Ont.’s Nakita Rees says although she’s relieved to have the luggage back, her search for answers is not over. In particular, she’s concerned how the bag allegedly ended up in the hands of a charity.
Rees says last week, police obtained a warrant to open the storage unit where her AirTag tracking device showed her husband’s suitcase had been sitting since October.
It’s the culmination of a months-long ordeal for the couple.
In September, when they returned from their honeymoon in Italy and Greece, one of their three suitcases didn’t arrive from Montreal to Toronto.
Ambulances lined the street in front of Guelph General Hospital after Code Red declared
Ambulances line up outside Guelph General Hospital on Monday due to a code red.(OPSEU/Twitter)
Monday morning was a sight that is becoming common at some Ontario hospitals – ambulances lined up down the street in offload delays, resulting in paramedic services dipping into a Code Red as no ambulances were available to respond to calls.
Guelph-Wellington paramedics are once again raising a red flag over the number of Code Reds in the area, with some healthcare professionals flagging this as a healthcare system in crisis.
Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSUE) Local 231 shared a photo on Twitter Monday morning of 13 ambulances lined up outside Guelph General Hospital.
“At first it was quite heartbreaking when you would see those types of photos and think somebody, a love one, a family member, required an ambulance in the area and they were unable to get one. It was quite sad,” OPSEU 231 president Nick Di Ruzza said. “At this point, it's more frustration.”
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
A memorial to a 19-year-old victim of a Brant County crash is seen on Jan. 22, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal early-morning crash in Brant County.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Cockshutt Road just before 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say a dark coloured 2004 Honda left the road and struck a hydro pole. OPP shared a photo that showed a badly-damaged vehicle and a snapped hydro pole.
One person was pronounced dead on scene.
The deceased has been identifed by OPP as 19-year-old Quinn Hainer of Ancaster. Police say he was on his way home from work early that morning.
Cockshutt Road from Burtch Road to Indian Line was closed for roughly seven hours, but has since reopened.
Police shared a photo from the scene that showed a badly damaged vehicle and a snapped hydro pole.
"We could see the hydro pole was broken and leaning so they had to take the hydro off," said Miranda Rienzo, who lives on Cockshutt Road. "We could see flashing lights out the window. It was still fairly dark here between 8:30 and 9 a.m. The power went off.
Two arrested after Stratford police officer dragged by stolen pickup
A video shows an altercation between an officer and someone in a black truck. (Submitted/Stratford Police Service)
Two people are facing charges after a police officer was allegedly assaulted in Stratford.
On Tuesday, the officer was at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Ontario Street at 10:30 p.m. while conducting a stolen vehicle investigation. While there, they spotted a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that police said was confirmed stolen from Parkhill. The pickup was not connected to the officer’s investigation.
Two people, a man and a woman, were seen with the vehicle.
The officer approached the man, identified as 27-year-old Joseph Cluett of Mitchell, as he was exiting the store. Police said Cluett “immediately pushed the officer to the ground and ran to the truck where he got into the passenger seat.”
The woman, 30-year-old Kayla Field, was in the driver’s seat.
Police said the officer followed Cluett to the truck and “attempted to pull him out while telling Cluett he was under arrest.”
A video, shared by Stratford police, shows the officer pulling the passenger door open. Cluett and the officer then engage in a physical altercation before Field began to drive away. Police said the officer was “unable to pull away” and was dragged alongside the truck for a short distance. They added that the officer was “nearly run over.”
Police said the officer was transported to the hospital, but has since been released and “will be off work for an undetermined amount of time and is now resting at home with family.”
On Wednesday, Cluett and Field were arrested.
Elmira woman calls her rare condition 'really degrading', prepares for surgery in Arizona
Kennedy Shannon at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, June 2022. (Submitted/Lori Shannon)
An Elmira woman born with Pectus Excavatum, a condition where her ribcage is caved in, is getting set for a life-changing surgery, south of the border, in May.
Kennedy Shannon, 20, has an extreme case of the condition. Her heart is compressed on top of her stomach.
“It's been really frustrating and really degrading to go through as a person. Throughout my elementary years I suffered a lot of bullying and I suffered very early onset depression and anxiety" Kennedy said.
"Her right ventricle is so compressed it has to work 35 per cent harder to get the blood to the other side of her heart," Lori Shannon, Kennedy’s mother said.
Kennedy's family noticed her struggling to catch her breath early on in life. But doctors told them the condition was not the cause of her issues.
"She did soccer and she did dance. She would tire a lot sooner than a lot of the other kids," Lori said.
"I thought I was crazy. I didn't know what was going on. All the doctors dismissed me saying everything was fine. Well it wasn't fine, because I was passing out. I was getting really winded," Kennedy said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement
While RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one infectious disease specialist says we still need to keep an eye on the coronavirus.
Father pushing Manitoba to follow Ontario, Saskatchewan in screening for CMV
Roughly one in 200 babies born in Canada today will have congenital cytomegalovirus, a virus that can lead to hearing loss, intellectual disability or vision loss. But with only two provinces screening newborns for CMV, one father is asking other health-care systems to do more.
19 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 117 parking tickets and 47 Provincial Offences Notices Saturday, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
As Canada's RCMP marks 150th anniversary, a look at what it says needs to change
After years of reports and allegations detailing a 'toxic' workplace, Canada's RCMP says it is trying to evolve, focusing on diversity in its organization and repairing relationships with communities as it marks its 150th anniversary.
Russian shelling leaves 3 dead, 6 wounded in Ukrainian city of Kherson
Friends and volunteers gathered Sunday at Kyiv's St Sophia's Cathedral to say goodbye to Andrew Bagshaw, who was killed in Ukraine while trying to evacuate people from a front-line town. This comes as Russian forces heavily shelled the city of Kherson, killing three people and wounding six others, the regional administration said.
Germany won't be a 'party to the war' amid tanks exports to Ukraine: Ambassador
The German ambassador to Canada says Germany will not become 'a party to the conflict' in Ukraine, despite it and several other countries announcing they'll answer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pleas for tanks, possibly increasing the risk of Russian escalation.
Once-in-a-lifetime discovery: Indigenous jacket that may be a century old turns up in small U.K. town
When 1990s suede fringe jackets started making a comeback last year, a U.K.-based vintage clothing company decided to order four tonnes of suede from a supplier in the United States. Along with that shipment came a once-in-a lifetime discovery.
In Japan, pet fish playing Nintendo Switch run up bill on owner's credit card
Pet fish playing a video game in Japan managed to log on to the Nintendo Switch store, change their owner's avatar, set up a Pay Pal account and rack up a credit card bill.
London
-
'Police all over my yard': Neighbours recount 13-hour Woodstock, Ont. standoff
The Woodstock Police Service have arrested three men following an overnight standoff. Inspector Marci Shelton told CTV News London the incident began on William Street, just off Ingersoll Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.
-
Multiple engines respond to Sunday morning factory fire in London, Ont.
Seven London Fire Department vehicles, including an aerial unit, responded to an alarm at in the city’s northeast end Sunday. Just before 8 a.m., dispatchers were alerted to a structure fire at Zucora Home on Clarke Road, north of Dundas Street.
-
Cold and cloudy weather to continue in London, Ont.
As London remains blanketed by cloudy skies, cold temperatures and a risk of flurries, it appears it may still be a few days more until the Forest City has a chance of seeing sunshine, according to Environment Canada.
Windsor
-
Fire destroys LaSalle, Ont. home overnight
No one was home at the time of a house fire which started at 3 a.m. on Sunday. LaSalle Fire Service Chief Ed Thiessen said by the time crews arrived at 1077 Reaume Road the house was “fully involved” so they had to fight the fire from the outside.
-
Chatham man arrested for child exploitation offences
A 40-year-old man from Chatham is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to solicit explicit images from a teen girl using fake social media accounts, police said.
-
Another Windsor councillor opines on SafePoint debate
The Windsor city councillor for Ward 4 has made his position known over whether or not council should rescind its support for the downtown location of a drug consumption and treatment site. Meanwhile, a petition has been launched in favour of moving forward on the project and keeping the site where it is.
Barrie
-
Three people in custody after robbery at Barrie telecommunications store
Three People are in custody after reports of a robbery at a telecommunications store in Barrie.
-
-
Casino in Wasaga Beach celebrates grand opening
Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach celebrated its grand opening Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury apartment fire leaves one in hospital, 30 displaced
An apartment fire in Greater Sudbury Saturday evening has left one man in critical condition and displaced 30 residents.
-
-
Ottawa
-
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Snowy Sunday: Ottawa to see up to 15 cm
The second winter storm to hit Ottawa in five days slowed down the commute across the city on Sunday, and slowed down the city's efforts to clean up from last week's 30 cm of snow.
-
Toronto
-
-
Premier Doug Ford recounts final moments with dear friend and mentor Hazel McCallion
Premier Doug Ford sat with his dear friend and mentor Hazel McCallion on Saturday, rubbing her hand and helping her family ensure she was as comfortable as possible in her final moments.
-
Trudeau remembers 'trailblazer' Hazel McCallion as tributes pour in for late Mississauga mayor
Late Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion is being remembered for the many ways she contributed to not only to the city she led for 36 years, but also the province and country following her death on Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec basic income program begins, but advocates say many low-income people excluded
Anti-poverty activists are praising the Quebec basic income program as a good step toward helping people meet their basic needs — but say strict eligibility criteria exclude many of the province’s lowest-income residents.
-
'It's very frustrating, and it's scary': Kanesatake Grand Chief calling for better security from the SQ
Some Indigenous communities in Quebec that are patrolled by provincial police say the established system does not fully meet security needs and needs improvement.
-
Trudeau attending ceremony marking 6th anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting, Legault out
The sixth anniversary of the attack on Quebec City's Grand Mosque will be marked this Sunday evening, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance, but without Premier Francois Legault.
Atlantic
-
Actress and former senator Viola Leger, best known as La Sagouine, dies at 92
Actress, teacher and former senator Viola Leger has died at the age of 92.
-
Man, 21, stabbed in Cole Harbour business: RCMP
Police in the Halifax area are investigating after a stabbing Saturday in Cole Harbour.
-
Car crashes into Torbrook, N.S., home
No charges are expected after a driver crashed a Toyota Corolla into a home in Torbrook, N.S, on Saturday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Extreme cold weather to stay for several days: Environment Canada
As extreme cold weather brings wind chill values nearing -40°C, it's impacting everything from winter recreation to the city's most vulnerable population.
-
Winnipeg firefighters tackle overnight house fire in Sage Creek
Fire crews are cleaning up after an overnight blaze in Sage Creek.
-
Championship round set at the Manitoba Scotties
The stage is set for the championship round of the Manitoba Scotties provincial women's curling championship in East St. Paul, Man.
Calgary
-
Extreme cold warning issued for Airdrie, Cochrane area
An extreme cold warning was issued Sunday morning for the area around Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre.
-
Convoy of Albertans make a 'Coutts Loop' in border town to mark 1-year anniversary of blockade
A convoy of Albertans marked the one-year anniversary of the Coutts border blockade in the tiny southern Alberta border town Saturday.
-
Edmonton
-
Overnight fire in apparently 'abandoned' house: EFRS
Fire tore through a house north of downtown Edmonton Saturday night.
-
Outdoor rink in Leduc damaged in Saturday fire
Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out from an outdoor rink on the south side of Leduc Saturday night.
-
Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win
Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Oilers headed into a nine-day break in the schedule on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Nurse 'did not adequately assess' or care for unresponsive person, B.C. college finds
A former Kelowna nurse has been disciplined by her professional college for her inadequate response to an unresponsive person at the entrance of the emergency department where she was working in September 2021.
-
B.C. woman plans to use $125K lotto prize to replace what she lost in floods
A Merritt woman who recently won $125,000 from a scratch-and-win game plans to use some of the jackpot to replace what she lost when catastrophic flooding hit the city.
-
B.C. toxic drug crisis: Fewer 911 calls as deaths continue
BC Emergency Health Services saw a slight decline in 911 calls for overdose and drug toxicity last year, but some areas saw a dramatic increase, and the death rate doesn’t appear to be slowing down.