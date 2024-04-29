Guelph Storm ousts head coach
The Guelph Storm is getting a new bench boss.
General Manager George Burnett announced Monday that “Head Coach Chad Wiseman has been relieved of his duties with the club.”
Wiseman joined the Storm organization for the 2018-2019 season as an assistant coach and helped guide the team to the 2019 OHL Championship. He was promoted to associate coach the following year. In September 2022, Wiseman was elevated to the role of head coach after Scott Walker, the team’s president and co-owner, suddenly stepped down to address health issues.
“During his two-year tenure as head coach, he led the team to a 68-56-10-2 record,” the team said in a media release. “The Guelph Storm Hockey Club would like to thank Chad for his commitment to our team and our community during his six years with the organization and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”
The Storm are coming off a disappointing end to their 2023-2024 season, exiting in the first round of the OHL playoffs for the third straight year.
There was also controversy. During Game 3 of their playoff series, the Storm and Soo Greyhounds were tied at four with only seconds left in regulation play when Charlie Paquette was penalized for a check to the head. That call didn’t sit well with fans or Wiseman, who began arguing with the referee. Wiseman was then booted from the bench and the club was later fined $500 for “conduct demeaning the officials.” Guelph ultimately lost the series 4-0.
