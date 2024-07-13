Top dog crowned at Wiener Dog Races in Elora

Grand River Raceway in Elora went to the dogs Friday night as the track welcomed back the beloved Wiener Dog Races.

An eager crowd gathered to watch approximately 30 dachshunds vie to be crowned the fastest wiener.

Finalists earned their spot in the championship by finishing in the top three during three elimination heats.

This year a three-year-old mini dachshund, Chorizo, was crowned the top dog. Chorizo also competed in the last two Wiener Dog Races.

Second place went to Hersey, a third-time competitor, and third place went to Calvin.

According to a release from Grand River Raceway, Wiener Dog Race Night is the most-attended event of the year.