A one and a half year old boy was hit by a vehicle in St. Clements just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The child was taken to Grand River Hospital, and later airlifted to the Hamilton General by Ornge Air Ambulance.

Police say it’s believed the father may have hit the boy.

Traffic spent hours at the court in St. Clemens today, reconstructing the events that led to the crash.

The child suffered head trauma, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.