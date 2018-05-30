

CTV Kitchener





The owners of the old Preston Springs Hotel in Cambridge are being asked to make some changes to the site.

The 130-year-old building was once a renowned hotel and hot spring but has since fallen into disrepair.

At a council meeting on Tuesday evening, the property’s owners were asked to clean the site up and make it safer for the public.

The old hotel, on the corner of King and Fountain Streets, has a number of broken windows and has been vandalized.

Council asked the owners to board the windows and to cover the planks with artwork.

“To make it less of an eyesore,” says ward one councillor Donna Reid. “It’s their responsibility as the owner of the property to ensure its safety for the community, so that people can’t get in.”

The city hopes the measure will make the building safer until council figures out its next steps for revitalizing the property.