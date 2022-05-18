Timeline of Cambridge's recreation multiplex
The City of Cambridge is moving forward with its multiplex project.
Here's a look back at all the decisions, and setbacks, it took to get this point.
2014/2015
Conestoga College agrees to lease part of its Cambridge campus to the city. The deal would allow for the construction of four ice pads, along with a gym and a pool.
April 16, 2015
The City of Cambridge says it plans to partner with Conestoga College to build a 150,000-square-foot facility on the Fountain Street campus. The project is estimated at $53 million.
April 17, 2015
A decision on the proposed Conestoga College location is delayed. Residents voice their concerns about the location and accessibility. Some community members complain that it is too far from the city centre, sparking protests and heated council meetings.
April 29, 2015
Councillors vote 6-3 in favour of moving ahead with the Conestoga College location. Construction isn't expected to begin until at least 2018.
July 7, 2015
A petition against the Conestoga College location amasses over 1,000 signatures
July 8, 2015
Council decides to move forward with the multiplex at Conestoga College despite public opposition.
November 12, 2015
Designs are revealed for the proposed Conestoga College location.
December 2, 2015
The cost of a proposed multiplex jumps from $53 million to $80 million.
April 14, 2016
About 200 Cambridge residents hold a rally where they discuss creating a petition urging council to change the location from the Conestoga College campus.
May 3, 2016
Mayor Doug Craig puts forward a motion to postpone a decision on the Conestoga College land lease. Coun. Frank Monteiro says the location is "set in stone."
May 4, 2016
Councillors agree to take another look at where the multiplex will be built.
December 8, 2016
A multiplex task force narrows down a list of 34 proposed properties to six. The two top spots are identified as the Grand River Flea Market on Hespeler Road and a vacant lot at the corner of Pinebush Road and Franklin Boulevard. Also on the short list: the Cambridge Sports Park and 112 Pinebush Road. Two other locations the task force looked at are the north corner of the intersection of Franklin at Savage Drive and the Conestoga College-owned property on Fountain Street South.
March 17, 2017
City staff add up the cost of relocating the proposed multiplex. Their projected budget for the Conestoga College property on Fountain Street was $6 million. Two preferred locations emerge. One at 261 Hespeler Rd. would cost nearly twice that of the college site. The second option, 220 Pinebush Road, would be almost five times the expense.
September 21, 2017
The Cambridge Centre Mall is proposed as a possible location for the multiplex. The estimated cost of the project is between $75 and $80 million.
February 7, 2019
The proposed multiplex at the Cambridge Centre Mall is deemed too expensive. The city decides to look for a new location.
March 6, 2019
City staff present a new cost estimate for the multiplex. It has risen from $80 million to $130 million due to rising construction costs.
May 14, 2019
Sports organizations weigh in on the Cambridge multiplex plan at a public meeting. One of their suggestions is for a longer pool length. Mayor McGarry says it is important to ensure the city can host out-of-town teams and support local tourism.
May 29, 2019
A new site is proposed for the multiplex -- a plot of unused city-owned land in southeast Galt. An online survey found that the 909 respondents preferred the site at Dundas Street South and Branchton Road. It received 29 per cent of the total vote, followed by 261 Hespeler Road and the Grand River Flea Market Block. The estimated cost of the project, if it were to be built in southeast Galt, is estimated at $59 million. At this time, most of the money is expected to come from development charges in the city and $15.2 million would come from property taxes.
June 18, 2019
Council approves the southeast Galt location. The new multiplex hub will be known as Southpoint. Council says it will include a pool, multiple gyms and a fitness track. Ice rinks will not be included in the new multiplex, but the city says it will add a second ice pad when rebuilding the Preston Auditorium.
August 26, 2020
The public is given its first detailed look at the new multiplex plan, which includes a recreation complex, library, a public and Catholic school, and a housing development with 300 homes – including houses, townhomes and apartment buildings. "This will virtually be like a new small town within our City of Cambridge," Mayor Kathryn McGarry tells CTV News. The city says the groundbreaking is set for 2022, with the hub completed by 2025.
May 17, 2022
Cambridge council approves the next step of the design phase and says it will hire an architect. The cost of the project has increased from the original $66 million to $101 million. A smaller $84 million option, with a smaller pool and no running track, will also be considered. Mayor McGarry says the city will lobby upper levels of government for grants and will also look at development charges and issuing debts to pay for the project. The city says it hopes to have an architect on board by mid-July and present the detailed design for the multiplex by early 2023. Construction is expected to be complete by 2025.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crown wants Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich returned to jail to await trial
Crown prosecutors want Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich sent back to jail to await trial, claiming she breached her bail conditions by agreeing to participate in an event next month where she will receive a 'Freedom Award.'
DEVELOPING | 'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
'Suffer in silence:' Experts worry of fallout from public reaction to Amber Heard's testimony
As Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard stretches into its fifth week, experts say public reaction to Heard's testimony sends a perilous reminder that despite the 'MeToo' movement, the credibility of alleged victims of abuse can be fragile.
Four things Canadians can do to save money on their groceries during inflation
With Statistics Canada reporting a 9.7 per cent increase in food costs over the last year, Canadians are being pushed to find ways to pinch pennies at the grocery stores. Here are some ways to save.
Prince Charles, Camilla visit Ukrainian church in Ottawa on second day of royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, lit candles and listened to a prayer service on Wednesday inside a gilded Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral in Ottawa, while congregants and onlookers waved blue-and-yellow flags and Union Jacks outside.
Trudeau says Ottawa watching Quebec's proposed changes to language law 'carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is watching 'carefully' how Quebec's Bill 96 is playing out provincially and respects the freedom of members of Parliament to protest it.
Portugal identifies five monkeypox infections, Spain has eight suspected cases
Portuguese authorities said on Wednesday they had identified five cases of rare monkeypox infection and Spain's health services are testing eight potential cases after Britain put Europe on alert for the virus.
Chantel Moore shot by N.B. police officer in chest, abdomen and leg, inquest hears
Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman killed by police in New Brunswick in June 2020, was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in her left leg, the pathologist who conducted an autopsy on her said Wednesday.
Women are almost twice as likely to be trapped in a car after a crash: study
A new study out of the United Kingdom has found that women are almost twice as likely as men to be trapped in a vehicle after a crash.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | London police warn the public after man charged with sexual assault released from custody
London police are warning the public Wednesday after a man charged with multiple sexual assault offences was released following a court appearance.
-
'There is kindness out there': local woman reunited with stolen polar bear statue
A woman who had her polar bear statue stolen from her front garden last week has managed to get it back in what was a heartfelt reunion on Wednesday.
-
'Brandon has been shot': London police investigating early morning shooting
London, Ont. police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city.
Windsor
-
Instagram scam using real accounts to trick victims seemingly on the rise
Like many on social media, Bianca Havenga uses her Instagram for the occasional selfie and to share personal updates with her close friends — so she didn't suspect anything when one of her co-workers seemingly messaged her, asking for help.
-
Road construction costs forcing tough decisions for Windsor-Essex municipalities
The price of everything from food to gas is on the rise, and you can add road construction to that growing list.
-
New by-law drone to take flight in Leamington
Leamington by-law officers will soon be using drones to get a bird’s eye view of any problems.
Barrie
-
Mixed reviews over proposed short-term rental bylaw
Tiny Township is bringing in regulations to deal with the ever-growing popularity of short-term rentals, but not everyone is pleased with the solution.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender who could be in Simcoe County
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent areas of Simcoe County.
-
Officers take training to new heights at Collingwood Grain Terminals
Officers from across the province are making use of Collingwood's iconic grain terminals to learn potentially lifesaving skills.
Northern Ontario
-
Ill hiker extracted from Ontario park by helicopter
The Royal Canadian Air Force came to the rescue Monday after a hiker needed urgent medical assistance while in Algonquin Provincial Park, located northeast of Huntsville, Ont.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps with gas prices set to take a huge drop in Ontario.
-
DaBaby cancels two days before Sudbury concert
Friday's DaBaby concert in Greater Sudbury has been cancelled, Greater Sudbury announced Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Prince Charles and Camilla spend the day in Ottawa
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla had a busy itinerary in Ottawa on Day 2 of their visit to Canada, running behind schedule for much of the day, but patient royal watchers were thrilled to meet them.
-
Here's when gas prices will drop below $2 a litre in Ottawa
Gas prices are set to fall 13 cents a litre over the next two days, giving drivers some relief at the pumps ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Crown wants Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich returned to jail to await trial
Crown prosecutors want Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich sent back to jail to await trial, claiming she breached her bail conditions by agreeing to participate in an event next month where she will receive a 'Freedom Award.'
Toronto
-
MPPs’ investment properties surge to $36.5 million as Ontario housing affordability worsens
Dozens of candidates running for re-election are sitting on investment properties that are surging millions in value as a housing crisis takes hold across Ontario, according to a review of disclosures by CTV News and a new home valuation tool.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner releases statement about 'scary' carjacking in Toronto
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner is speaking for the first time since he was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside of a Toronto movie theatre earlier this week.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps with gas prices set to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Legault says English health-care worries over Bill 96 are 'disinformation'; experts disagree
Peppered with questions on Bill 96, Legault said there's been 'disinformation' spreading, in his opinion -- and that on one important question, health care, many critics of the bill are wrong. In fact, the bill is confusing on that point and the details still haven't been fully explained.
-
Quebec health workers will no longer be paid for COVID-19 isolation leave
Quebec health-care staff got another surprise this week when they learned they can no longer get paid time off for COVID-19 isolation, but need to use up their sick days or vacation days while awaiting a test result.
-
Trudeau says Ottawa watching Quebec's proposed changes to language law 'carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is watching 'carefully' how Quebec's Bill 96 is playing out provincially and respects the freedom of members of Parliament to protest it.
Atlantic
-
Chantel Moore shot by N.B. police officer in chest, abdomen and leg, inquest hears
Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman killed by police in New Brunswick in June 2020, was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in her left leg, the pathologist who conducted an autopsy on her said Wednesday.
-
Former RCMP staff sergeant describes spotty radio, lack of resources in N.S. shooting
A Mountie who led much of the response to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Wednesday that spotty radio service and the lack of an RCMP helicopter were among the equipment problems that hampered the manhunt.
-
Halifax police release identity of 37-year-old stabbing victim
Halifax Regional Police have released the identity of a woman who died after she was stabbed early Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple bridges seriously damaged in flash floods, more rain on the way for Manitoba
Manitoba is bracing for more rain as it works to repair multiple bridges that were seriously damaged in flash floods over the weekend.
-
Police charge Winnipeg man with multiple child pornography offences
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 69-year-old man with multiple offences following an investigation into child sexual abuse imagery that spanned multiple months.
-
'A pretty amazing phenomenon': Giant ice shoves form on Lake Winnipeg
Even though it is spring, some Manitobans were in for a cool surprise over the weekend as ice piled up on the shore of Lake Winnipeg, creating what looked like giant hills of ice.
Calgary
-
Police seek driver who may have given ride to accused killer Talal Amer
Calgary police want to speak to the driver of a vehicle who may have given accused killer Talal Amer a ride after a shooting and subsequent car crash that claimed the life of a mother of five.
-
'Put this process in the past': Kenney confident he'll win UCP review
Alberta's premier was "optimistic for a very good result" as the hours ticked down on his United Conservative Party leadership review, with results due after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Alberta wildlife centre treating fox kits that became infected with avian influenza
A central Alberta wildlife centre is caring for four young foxes, two of which are on the mend after contracting avian flu.
Edmonton
-
'Put this process in the past': Kenney confident he'll win UCP review
Alberta's premier was "optimistic for a very good result" as the hours ticked down on his United Conservative Party leadership review, with results due after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Where to watch the Battle of Alberta in Edmonton
If you want to watch the Battle of Alberta series with thousands of fans, you have a few options in Edmonton.
-
Battle of Alberta's big winner? Local children's charities
Children in Edmonton and beyond will be the winners in the the Battle of Alberta. The team has announced that proceeds from the Mega 50/50 jackpot in Round 2 will benefit the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, which supports kids sport charities in the community.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mom who suffocated 8-year-old daughter loses appeal of sentence
A B.C. woman who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by suffocating her with a plastic bag has lost her bid to have her sentence reduced, according to a decision from the B.C. Court of Appeal.
-
Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm in 2020 incident
A Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, the BC Prosecution Service announced Wednesday.
-
Do you recognize these men? Burnaby RCMP seek suspects in break-ins, mail thefts
Mounties in Burnaby are appealing for help identifying two suspects who they say broke into two complexes and cleared out all of the residents' mail.